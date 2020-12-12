West Orange JAFROTC brings holiday cheer to town event with Santa

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Junior Air Force ROTC Mountaineer Squadron donned elf and character costumes on Dec. 5 to bring holiday cheer at the drive-through Santa Claus event hosted by West Orange Township.

The enthusiastic squadron members assisted Santa in the reimagined holiday happening, always a popular community event.

“I’d like to give a thank-you for the efforts of the young men and women of the WOHS AFROTC program,” West Orange Recreation Director Bill Kehoe said. “They were outstanding on Saturday night at the township’s drive-through Santa event. They dressed up as characters and elves and made the night special for the young kids.”

Approximately 250 to 300 cars full of excited families attended the event.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD