West Orange joins NJ Pedestrian Safety Campaign

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Councilman Jerry Guarino announced Dec. 10 that West Orange will be conducting a Street Smart NJ pedestrian-safety education campaign aimed at changing unsafe behavior and reducing pedestrian–motor vehicle crashes at the intersection of Eagle Rock Avenue and Harrison Street during the months of December to April.

Street Smart NJ was developed by the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority in 2013 and is a collaborative effort between public, private and nonprofit organizations. During the campaign, educational materials will be on display at the intersection and in the community. The township, West Orange Police Department, EZ Ride, Downtown West Orange Alliance and other community groups will distribute and post safety information and social media messages.

The township will kick off its Street Smart NJ campaign on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at the virtual Township Council meeting. Speakers will include Guarino, Superintendent of Schools Scott Cascone, Traffic Police Division Officer Scott Smarsh, Will Yarzab from NJTPA and Zachery Calle of EZ Ride.

“Although my term as councilman is drawing to a close, I have long advocated for pedestrian safety,” Guarino said. “The groundwork that I have helped put in motion will endure towards keeping West Orange residents safe. I leave with a great sense of satisfaction knowing that my many hours of dedicated hard work will yield positive change that I am proud to have been a part of.”

Pedestrian safety is a concern nationwide, but it is particularly important in New Jersey, which the federal government has designated a pedestrian safety focus state due to its high rate of fatalities and injuries. Pedestrians comprised 30 percent — 173 people — of the 564 people killed in vehicle crashes in New Jersey in 2018, nearly double the national average of 16 percent, according to the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. New Jersey ranks 18th in the nation in pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 people in 2018. On average, one pedestrian is killed every two days in New Jersey and 12 are injured daily. There were 94 motor vehicle crashes involving pedestrians in West Orange from 2015 to 2019.

Street Smart NJ is one of many initiatives in New Jersey working to reduce pedestrian fatalities to zero. The campaign reminds people that everyone has a role to play in making our streets safer. Drivers need to obey speed limits and stop for people crossing the street; people walking need to use crosswalks — marked and unmarked — and cross with the signals; and everyone needs to avoid distractions.

During the campaign, local police will be enforcing pedestrian laws and working with several partners to educate people who are driving and walking.

Businesses, organizations and individuals interested in helping to promote Street Smart NJ in West Orange can contact Calle at 201-939-4242, ext. 121, or zcalle@ezride.org. To learn more about the campaign, visit www.bestreetsmartnj.org.