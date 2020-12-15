Emergency food distribution events in Essex County

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders will present two special emergency food distribution events to help families negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The events are meant to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food.

The first event will be Friday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m. at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, in the Codey Arena commuter parking deck, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. Residents driving to Codey Arena should use the western entrance to the parking lot that is across the street from the BP gasoline station. Left turns from Northfield Avenue into the parking lot will not be allowed. Residents waiting to enter the site should line up along Cherry Lane before turning right onto Northfield Avenue. There will be no walk-up distribution at this location.

The second event will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m. at the Essex County Hall of Records Complex’s employee parking deck, 50 W. Market St. in Newark. Individuals will receive a special holiday food box and a frozen turkey. Residents driving to the Hall of Records will use the parking lot entrance adjacent to Essex County Veterans Memorial Park. Vehicles waiting to enter the parking lot should line up along West Market Street and then along Norfolk Street in front of Science High School. Left turns from West Market Street into the parking lot will not be allowed. Residents walking to the site should come to a walk-up location adjacent to the parking deck. Residents walking to the site must wear a face mask/covering and follow social-distancing guidelines. It is recommended that residents walking to the site bring a cart.

Residents are asked to not arrive at either site until 8 a.m. This is being done to allow for normal traffic flow through the area and prevent any traffic backups from being created. Buses will not be allowed to enter.

The emergency food boxes contain enough food to provide approximately 40 meals. They consist of a variety of nonperishable food, such as oatmeal, rice, fruit, peanut butter, jelly, shelf-stable milk, and canned vegetables, chili, soup and ravioli. Items may vary based upon availability.