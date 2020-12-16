WOHS alumni gather for good-natured rivalry at Army-Navy game

2020-12-16

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 2020 Army-Navy game on Dec. 12 was well represented by several of the West Orange High School alumni currently attending West Point and the United States Naval Academy. From left are West Orange alumni Colin Morgan, Vanessa Letman, Wes Rideau-Winds, Elijah Millington, Andrew Amoyaw and Andrei Rosu. Army took the win over Navy 15-0, but it was clear the camaraderie was the real winner of the day.

