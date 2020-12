This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redevelopers George Garas of Garas Development and Raghav Varma of Varma RE Development broke ground Dec. 11 at 555 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. The site of the former Turtle Back Inn, which sits directly across the street from the Turtle Back Zoo and Codey Arena, will be redeveloped into The West Village, a complex of 70 luxury apartments, retail space and a Primrose child care center.

Photos Courtesy of George Garas