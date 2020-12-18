Toy distribution brings cheer to West Orange children

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Hispanic Foundation, West Orange teachers and administrators, and even the West Orange High School JAFROTC helped to put smiles on the faces of hundreds of local children during a toy giveaway at Washington Elementary School on Dec. 12.

The West Orange Hispanic Foundation, under the leadership of Rodolfo Rodriguez and West Orange teacher Amalia Morales, collected the toys. The West Orange Fire and Police departments were on hand to support the event, which provided a wide selection of toys for the excited children.