Liberty Middle School science teacher recognized by National Hockey League

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Liberty Middle School science teacher Maria David was named “Future Goals Teacher of the Month” in November by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players Association.

The recognition was given by “Future Goals,” an interactive STEM program sponsored by the NHL and NHLPA that provides gameplay and real-world scenarios to teach students key STEM skills. Developed in partnership with EVERFI, a leading critical skills education platform, the Future Goals Program teaches with a STEM sports, including hockey, curriculum that helps prepare children for success in life.

David has been using EVERFI for several years, first with general-education students and now with special-education students. She has been a middle school teacher in West Orange for 23 years and currently teaches eighth grade, but has also taught sixth- and seventh-grade science.

“Our science department started using EVERFI a few years ago,” David said. “We use the hockey module as a part of our energy unit, but I have used the STEM module in the past as well.

“I don’t like attention but I do appreciate the recognition,” she continued. “I work with an amazing team of teachers. We are all working very hard for our students so I would like to think that this recognition is a nod of appreciation for all of us.”

David weighed in on the challenge of virtual teaching during the pandemic.

“The most challenging part of virtual teaching is not being able to ‘see’ my students,” she said. “I get a lot of feedback from facial expressions and body language and that can’t generally be ascertained via Zoom. I miss the in-person part not just for instructional purposes, but I really love my job and my kids. Relationship building is very important to me.”

So far this year the students have completed a unit about energy and are almost done with their genetics unit. David said she keeps things interesting by using a variety of digital resources, such as EVERFI.

“I was not the greatest student, but I always found that schools were a safe haven for me. My experience as a student was meaningful because of many great teachers and mentors I had along the way and I wanted to pay it forward,” David said.