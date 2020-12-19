Donate coats to drive in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Residences at Edison Lofts in downtown West Orange is participating as a townwide collection site for the annual Jersey Cares Coat Drive, now through Tuesday, Jan. 7. Consider donating new or gently used winter coats for men, women, children and infants in need. A collection box is located at 33 Ashland Ave., breezeway entrance, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The nonprofit Jersey Cares is a leader in volunteerism throughout the state. For decades, its annual coat drive has mobilized the collection and distribution of winter coats; last year, this included more than 20,000 coats. Collection site partners, such as Edison Lofts, provide a convenient place for the community to donate coats, ensuring more make it to those in need.

Only coats can be accepted for the Jersey Cares Coat Drive; no hats, gloves, scarves or other clothing items will be accepted. In the event of inclement weather, the collection box will be inside the concierge lobby at Edison Lofts.

For more information, contact Emily Storey, assistant community manager, at emily.storey@FSResidential.com or 973-996-1166, ext. 3.