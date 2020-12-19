Sea Turtle Recovery in West Orange now has 18 patients

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This year, hundreds of sea turtles failed to migrate before water temperatures became too cold. The past several months have been brutal for sea turtle rehabilitation hospitals trying to make room for the critically ill and injured patients while handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Sea Turtle Recovery, located on grounds at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, is New Jersey’s only long-term care hospital for sea turtles in the state and has added 17 new sea turtle patients, joining one patient already in the hospital from 2019.

Collaborating with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Marine Life Center and New England Aquarium’s overcrowded facility in Massachusetts, Sea Turtle Recovery drove, on Dec. 2, the nine hours round-trip to bring back 16 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles. All of these sea turtles have a range of problems, from lung infections to broken bones, that are being treated. Also, just four days later on Dec. 6, a 12-pound green sea turtle was stranded in Cape May and brought to the hospital with a heart rate of just two beats per minute versus the normal 30 beats per minute. It too is now being diagnosed and treated at Sea Turtle Recovery.

“This is our busy season, and we put our lives aside for these patients,” said Brandi Biehl, co-executive officer of Sea Turtle Recovery. “One if not both of our two technicians are here 24/7, and these endangered and threatened sea turtles are given swims, medications and other treatments as often as every four hours when needed. It is a passion, and these important marine species are key to helping many ocean ecosystems survive. They need help and we need them.”

However, even with this being the nonprofit’s fifth year at Turtle Back Zoo, there are new challenges. This season has been undeniably more difficult as COVID has taken its toll both financially and with volunteers. Sea Turtle Recovery has had to drop all education programming and focus just on maintaining the sea turtles’ needs.

“We can’t get sick right now, especially not with COVID,” said Bill Deerr, co-executive officer of Sea Turtle Recovery. “These animals depend on us. Therefore, instead of our normal 10 volunteers a day for the critical first two weeks, we limit it to two or less individuals. This makes it harder, but we, as a nation, are all struggling together in so many ways, and we are just one of those groups making it work until things get better.”

Sea Turtle Recovery is finding, like so many other small businesses, a way to survive in difficult times, and the turtles they are saving will need months of care and rehabilitation. However, they want their patients to be an inspiration.

“These sea turtles come in with all the odds against their survival and time after time they survive. Hopefully their stories bring us all comfort and joy,” Biehl said.

Sea Turtle Recovery is an independent nonprofit that uses a building inside Turtle Back Zoo. The organization relies heavily on donations and sea turtle adoptions to care for its patients.

“I have recently been behind the scenes of Sea Turtle Recovery, and I am amazed at what STR is doing to save these species. Turtle Back Zoo is proud to partner with their effort by providing utility costs and a building as part of our zoo’s commitment to conservation and education. These sea turtles are in good hands,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr.

For more information about Sea Turtle Recovery, visit www.seaturtlerecovery.org.