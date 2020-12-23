Nikhil Badlani Foundation awards $2,000 grant to West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Nikhil Badlani Foundation awarded West Orange High School with a $2,000 grant on Dec. 15 in recognition of the school’s fundraising efforts on behalf of the organization.

Each year West Orange High School helps to raise funds for the Nikhil Badlani Foundation, whose focus on traffic safety has helped to save lives and educate thousands of drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. The foundation honors the memory of Nikhil Badlani, who was killed in a crash with a distracted driver in June 2011.

NBF President Sangeeta Badlani and board member Sage Gajarawala presented the check to WOHS Principal Hayden Moore for the students’ efforts to raise funds for the 10th annual Walk/Run for Nikhil event on Sept. 13. This year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic and participants ran or walked on their own, submitting their times to the foundation. For the first time, a 20K bike ride was added to provide an additional option for enthusiasts. A total of $48,000 was raised to fund NBF and its outreaches.

NBF has long supported the community, not only by promoting traffic safety awareness, but by distributing music and academic scholarships exceeding $30,000; providing online music lessons; and working with state legislators on bills regarding traffic safety. This year, the foundation also donated to a local food pantry to provide food for more than100 families during the pandemic and held a virtual music concert featuring West Orange students.