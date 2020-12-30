WOAHO ‘adopts’ Canterbury Village and supports its residents

Photo Courtesy of Althia Tweiten

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange African Heritage Organization “adopted” Canterbury Village Assisted Living a few years ago to help make the residents a little more active with art projects. In November, WOAHO art coordinator Linda Robinson crocheted 20 lap blankets for Canterbury residents and also provided a treat of delicious colorful cookies. With Robinson are Canterbury Village Director Jennifer Daclan and WOAHO President Althia Tweiten.

