Mountain Top League releases 2021 sports roadmap

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Mountain Top League is an all-volunteer organization that has served the children of West Orange since it was founded in 1959. It remains the largest youth organization in West Orange providing recreational and travel programs for children of all levels in baseball, basketball, softball, hockey and soccer under the Mountain Top League banner. Each sport has dedicated volunteer trustees who are responsible for the programs.

While monitoring the current COVID status in West Orange and adhering to all orders/guidance from state and local government, the Mountain Top League recently released its 2021 sports roadmap to kick off the new year and provide West Orange families with a quick snapshot of all programs available for young athletes, including age groups, season start/end dates, contact information and more. The roadmap can be viewed online at www.mountaintopleague.com.

“COVID prevented a lot of our families from being able to enjoy all that MTL has to offer in 2020,” MTL executive board member Christopher McCree said.

“It’s more than just the exercise and activity — it’s the feeling of community, the opportunity to see friends, meet new neighbors and look forward to something every week,” added MTL executive board member Jennifer Buesser.