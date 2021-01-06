West Orange student accepted into W.E.B. DuBois Academy at Princeton

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School sophomore Daniel Aguilera will be attending the W.E.B. DuBois Accelerated Learning Academy at Princeton University for the first workshop of the program from Jan. 8 to 10.

The academy is named for W.E.B. DuBois, world-renowned historian, civil rights activist, sociologist, author and editor. He was the first African-American to earn a doctorate and was one of the founders of the NAACP.

Aguilera will participate in the Medical Science Track program for 10th- and 11th-graders. According to the academy’s website, “Medical sciences encompasses basic sciences of medicine, medical specialties and other interdisciplinary fields dedicated to understanding animal/human health, as well as diagnosis and treatment of disease conditions. Although many challenges still exist, significant progress and advances over the years in medical sciences has improved human health, and we are now living longer. The medical science workshops provide an introduction to different areas of biology and science to provide a broader understanding of biological systems and advancements in science.”

Aguilera will take classes in genetic engineering and therapy, cellular biology of cancer and aging, and medical biotechnology and applications in three workshops to be held in January, February, and April.

As an aspiring pediatrician, Aguilera is excited for the opportunity to participate in the prestigious program, which will be taught by faculty from historically black colleges and universities, liberal arts institutions , and research universities from across the country. He also attends the Institute for Math and Science at West Orange High School.

A former program attendee is WOHS Class of 2020 graduate Darlene Folas, who received the 2020 Princeton Prize for Race Relations.

“We are incredibly proud of Daniel’s acceptance into the W.E.B DuBois Accelerated Learning Academy,” WOHS Principal Hayden Moore said. “Our students have continued to excel despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, and we know that Daniel will represent the Mountaineer community well.”