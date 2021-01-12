Llewellyn Park Ladies Association donates $1,000 to food pantry

WEST ORANGE, NJ — To kick off 2021, and in recognition of the current challenges that 2020 leaves behind, the Llewellyn Park Ladies Association was able to donate a $1,000 check to the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry to help offset the pantry’s growing demand. The LPLA also runs a monthly donation series to the pantry. Pictured from left are LPLA President Monica Perkowski, pantry manager Cynthia Cumming and LPLA President-elect Michael Oldham. The association was formed back in the 1800s, and operates with a mission focused on historical preservation, landscape beautification and community interaction. Several years ago, the association formulated a community outreach committee to support various initiatives in the broader West Orange community.