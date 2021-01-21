West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In consultation with the township of West Orange, the West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has decided to postpone the March 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The committee is currently evaluating other options for hosting events in 2021 when the current situation and restrictions improve.

“Since this pandemic started, the committee — in conjunction with other Irish organizations, such as Friendly Sons of Shillelagh, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Women of Irish Heritage — has organized mask distributions, food drives and, most recently, a winter coat drive that resulted in us donating 230 coats to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Orange,” parade Chairperson Kevin Brennan said. “Please continue to follow our social media as we continue these charitable efforts throughout 2021 so that we can give back to this incredible community during these very difficult times. Remember, though, we will march again!”