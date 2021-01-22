West Orange teacher named New Jersey Department of Education Exemplary Educator

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School teacher Keri Orange-Jones has been named an Exemplary Educator by the New Jersey Department of Education.

The prestigious award is given to educators who “exhibit strong knowledge and skills, an inspiring presence, and a positive impact on students, colleagues and the school community,” according to the NJDOE website. A nominee must also have a rating of “effective” or “highly effective” on his or her most recent final summative evaluation.

The entire process is carried on without the knowledge of the nominee. Social studies supervisor Michael Figuereido submitted Orange-Jones’ accomplishments for consideration.

“Dr. Keri Orange-Jones has exemplary educational accomplishments outside the classroom; contributes to our profession which largely goes unheralded; consistently engages, motivates as well as inspires our students/staff,” Figuereido wrote in his letter to the NJDOE. “I can think of no better a person who has demonstrated long-range potential for professional and policy leadership.”

Orange-Jones was born and raised in Jersey City. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from Seton Hall University. While working in corporate at Dow-Jones, she was inspired to become an educator by her friend and mentor, the late Detective Calvin Hart, who believed she would be a good teacher.

“I disagreed but I am glad I listened to him!” she said.

Orange-Jones began her transition into teaching via the Alternate Route Program, “a non-traditional teacher preparation program designed for those who have not completed a formal teacher preparation program at an accredited college or university, but wish to obtain the necessary training to become a New Jersey certified teacher. Alternate route teachers earn a certificate of eligibility.”

After working in the Jersey City and Newark public schools, Orange-Jones came to West Orange, where she is heading into her 24th year of teaching. She obtained her Master of Education from St. Peter’s College, as well as her supervisor and school administration certifications. She completed her doctoral degree at Rutgers University in 2018.

“The nominating information contained detailed questions regarding Keri’s educational experience, Keri’s teaching methodology, Keri’s professionalism both in and out of the classroom, Keri’s influence at Kelly and any data the district possessed regarding Keri’s classes,” Figuereido said.

According to Orange-Jones, she has worked closely with Figuereido to integrate multiculturalism into the fifth-grade curriculum districtwide.

“We have been working to revise the curriculum by focusing on the view of black, indigenous, people of color and co-moderated an in-district book club featuring ‘Stamped’ and independent clubs that have also included ‘White Fragility’ and ‘We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom,’” Orange-Jones said.

As part of the Educator Collaborative, Jones-Orange has given presentations about student choice and integrating social studies with the English–language arts curriculum. She recently submitted an essay to be published in a book and, in February, will present “Using Book Clubs and Other Media to Engage in Discussions about Race” at the “Teaching Literacy in Times of Change and Uncertainty” conference.

“I have enjoyed being an educator for 23 years now,” Orange-Jones said. “Although I formerly aspired to be a school administrator, I am currently involved in consulting work and presentations focused on equity, alternatives to assessment and how to view giftedness in a non-traditional way. I hope to segue into higher education and research as well as continue to author articles, book chapters and perhaps even my own publication one day. In my wildest dreams, I will also own a jazz and cigar club where I am also the chef. I love to cook!”