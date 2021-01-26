Edison Lofts yields impressive results in coat drive for Jersey Cares

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Residences at Edison Lofts in downtown West Orange recently participated as a townwide collection site for the annual Jersey Cares Coat Drive. Thanks to the kindness of its residents and members of the larger West Orange community, Edison Lofts collected 161 winter coats, which the nonprofit Jersey Cares will distribute to those in need. Emily Storey, left, assistant community manager at Edison Lofts, and Shanice Coull, a member of the Edison Lofts leasing team, are pictured with the donated items.