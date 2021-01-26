Daughters residents and staff receive second dose of vaccine

Adena Twersky and Etan Hindin Etan Hindin and DOI resident Jacqueline

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daughters of Israel residents and staff members received their second vaccines on Friday, Jan. 22. The day culminated with a spiritually uplifting ceremony, led by Etan Hindin, director of spiritual care at Daughters of Israel. Hindin led residents and staff in prayers for healing, and engaged them in reflections on loss, illness and hope. To celebrate Tu BiShevat, the Jewish new year for trees, which shared in the vaccination day’s theme of renewal, Hindin also incorporated special prayers and distributed bags with dried fruit to all participants.

Photos Courtesy of Renee Glick