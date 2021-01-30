West Orange African Heritage Organization to commemorate BHM

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange African Heritage Organization will hold a virtual Black History Month program on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 5 p.m., featuring guest speakers acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II, Rutgers School of Public Health’s Dr. Teri Lassiter, NorthStar Liberty Group CEO Kamani Jefferson and Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker.

The guest speakers will provide contextualization to current and long standing issues facing the African American community, yesterday, today and tomorrow. The virtual program will be moderated by Brent Scott and Kathy Lisenco. For more information or to attend, visit https://www.woaho.org/.