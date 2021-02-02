West Orange HS provides cutting-edge honors cybersecurity course

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School continues to offer cutting-edge career opportunities for its students, and the new honors cybersecurity course is no exception.

The course is part of a state-approved Career and Technical Education Cisco Networking Program. Cisco Systems is an “American multinational technology conglomerate that develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products.”

There is a high demand for cybersecurity professionals, and many colleges and universities now offer degrees in cybersecurity. The year-long honors cybersecurity course is available for students in grades 10 through 12 and students have the opportunity to earn three college credits as a part of the high school’s dual-credit agreement with Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Middle College Program.

Students at WOHS have been able to take the comprehensive CTE Cisco Networking program for several years. The IT essentials course is offered as a foundation course beginning in ninth grade; this year-long, five-credit course is recommended for students who have an interest in networking and cybersecurity, but only have an introductory knowledge of computers. The objective of the course is to teach students how to install and configure computers and mobile devices. The students are given an opportunity to take the CompTIA A+ exam to become a certified professional, which can lead to internship opportunities.

The objective of the honors Cisco I and II course is to teach students how to build local area networks and wireless local area networks, learn IP addressing schemes, foundational network security, and develop the ability to configure Cisco routers and switches. This knowledge is imperative to developing the foundation required to apply cybersecurity techniques to secure a network.

The objective of the new honors cybersecurity course is to teach students how to monitor, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats. It is recommended that students take the honors Cisco I and II course prior to or along with taking the honors cybersecurity course. The students will also learn cryptography, host-based security analysis, security monitoring, computer forensics, attack methods, and incident reporting and handling. Students gain hands-on experience on how to detect and protect networks from outside threats and will learn how to use the Windows and Linux operating systems, and virtual machines to analyze cybersecurity threats. Some of the technology tools used in the course include the use of SQL queries to search and analyze network intrusion data, and network monitoring tools to identify attacks against network services. The students will also learn how to use Oracle’s VirtualBox and several virtual machines, such as CyberOps Workstation VM, Kali, Metasploitable and Security Onion. The honors cybersecurity course aligns with the Cisco Certified Network Associate Cyber Ops Certification.

Students are encouraged to speak with their guidance counselors for more information. Prospective high school students can contact Career Education and Library Sciences Director Nancy Mullin at nmullin@westorangeschools.org.