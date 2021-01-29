Turtle Back Zoo drives were great successes in December

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 26 that more than eight tons of nonperishable food, 172 gently used winter coats and 130 toys were collected at Turtle Back Zoo during the month of December. The charity drive benefited less fortunate families and those impacted by the pandemic. In exchange for bringing a donation, visitors were given free admission to the zoo between Dec. 8 and 31.

“I am humbled by the amount of donations we received during our charity drive at Turtle Back Zoo. The food, coats and toys we received brought some cheer to children during the holiday season and helped support families and individuals facing difficult times,” DiVincenzo said. “These donations show the generous spirit and caring that exists in our community. We thank our visitors for their extraordinary generosity to help the less fortunate.”

The eight tons of nonperishable food — 16,360 pounds — was donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the 172 winter coats were donated to Catholic Charities and the 130 toys were donated to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive, the Essex County Correctional Facility’s Toy Drive and Milagros Angels of Union.

In previous years, Essex County held a similar charity drive during its Holiday Lights Spectacular, a light display held at Turtle Back Zoo that took place from mid-November to the beginning of the new year. The 2020 display was canceled due to the pandemic.