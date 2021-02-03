WAE to Connect invites individuals to participate in Virtual Learning Community

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The WAE to Connect program has announced it is expanding its remote learning courses and is now welcoming individuals who live in Essex County and the New Jersey metro area to join its community. WTC serves adults with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Current programming includes group classes in arts, movement, music, travel, history, current events and civics. More than 20 classes are conducted Monday through Friday. Additionally, an “after hours” class series is in development and scheduled to begin in February. Those interested in learning more about WTC can visit www.waetoconnect.org.

The Wellness, Arts, Enrichment Center, a Jewish Service for the Developmentally Disabled service, established WAE to Connect after COVID-19 forced the West Orange center to shut down. Its closing left its members and residents of JSDD homes without vital educational and social connections. With an emergency grant from the Healthcare Foundation of NJ, WAE staff developed WTC to bring the community together in an online environment. An additional full year HFNJ grant enabled WAE to expand the WTC curriculum and build greater visibility among potential new participants in Essex County and the N.J. metro area.

“With WAE to Connect, adults with IDD and ASD will find a welcoming community where they can personally connect with others. Our virtual programming allows people in and beyond Essex County access to all of our classes and that’s really exciting,” WAE Center Director Aubrie George said.

WTC also offers one-to-one fine art classes to enable individuals to develop their art practice. This program is supported by the Gertrude L. Hirsch Charitable Trust. Additionally, the Digital Art Program, with a grant from Price Waterhouse Cooper, is open for new participant enrollment.