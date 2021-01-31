West Orange woman to turn 101 years old

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Lottie Adams, an Alaris Health at West Orange resident, is eagerly looking forward to her 101st birthday on Feb. 7.

An only child, she was born Lottie Pennick in 1920 in Dothan, Ala. After her mother’s death when Adams was just 7 years old, she was raised by her grandmother. Adams moved north after marrying a soldier named Herbert Dix; the two moved to Philadelphia, Pa., before ultimately moving to Newark.

Adams had two children with Dix: Edward, now deceased, and Deborah Dix-Jones. Adams now has four grandchildren: Zabrina, Sonya, Marcus and Matthew.

When Herbert Dix died, Adams worked hard to support her children and send them to school. Adams worked as a hairstylist, attending many hair and cosmetic shows and functions around New Jersey and New York. She remained working in the field of hairdressing for more than 50 years, until her retirement.

Adams eventually married car salesman Richard Adams — a descendant of former U.S. President John Adams — and moved with him to Vauxhall.

Throughout her decades in New Jersey, Adams has been a member of several churches, including Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, First Baptist Church in South Orange and eventually New Hope Baptist Church of East Orange. At New Hope, she served on a committee dedicated to raising college funds for students.

When asked how it feels to be turning 101, Adams responded with a huge smile that it was wonderful and praised God for her longevity.

“I talk to that man every day, so he must have something to do with it,” she said.