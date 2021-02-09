West Orange girl in dire need of transplant; bone marrow registry to be held Feb. 13 at WOHS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Veronica DePauli, age 10, has been waiting for a bone marrow transplant for three years, but as yet no match has been found. On Saturday, Feb. 13, community members between the ages of 18 and 44 will have the opportunity to register and see if they can help. A unique drive-through event has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to easily register and test community members to see if they are a match.

Veronica was diagnosed with a rare condition called autosomal dominant osteopetrosis type 2. This causes the bones to be abnormally dense and more prone to fractures. The condition can cause symptoms like facial paralysis, anemia and hearing/vision loss, and can ultimately cause bone marrow failure.

The Swab to Save a Life “Be the Match” Registry Drive is quick and easy.

The only known cure for Veronica’s disease is a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. A matching donor can save Veronica’s life. Those who cannot attend should consider ordering a swab kit by visiting join.bethematch.org/porveronica or texting porveronica to 61474.