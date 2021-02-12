West Orange St. Pat’s Parade committee raises funds for soup kitchen in Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been extremely fortunate over the years to have been supported by numerous sponsors that allow it to produce West Orange’s largest community event every year. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the March 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed.

Since this pandemic started, the committee — in conjunction with other Irish organizations such as the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Women of Irish Heritage — has organized mask distributions, food drives, and, most recently, a winter coat drive that resulted in the donation of 230 coats to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Orange.

This year, the parade committee will be donating all profits from its T-shirt fundraising campaign to Our Lady of the Valley Soup Kitchen in Orange. Our Lady of the Valley Church is one of four churches in the parade’s yearly rotation as a location for Mass the morning of the parade. In addition to the monies raised, the parade committee will match up to $500 in donations.

To purchase a T-shirt or hoodie, visit https://www.customink.com/fundraising/the-parade-gives-back?pc=TXN-167778&utm_campaign=fr_org_confirmation&utm_source=fr_organizer_txn&utm_medium=email&utm_content=campaign

For additional information, contact parade public relations officer Carol Corcoran at 973-271-1670.