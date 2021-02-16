Integrated preschool in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The integrated preschool program offered within the West Orange public schools is specifically for 4-year-old students. Tuition is charged for the general education students in the preschool program.

To be eligible for admission to the program, students must be a resident of West Orange and must be 4 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2021.

Enrollment in the program is limited and will be determined by a lottery drawing to be held on Friday, March 26, at the West Orange Board of Education, 179 Eagle Rock Ave.

Special education students will also be included in this program based upon eligibility for special education and related services upon being evaluated by the Child Study Team.

All students in the West Orange preschool program will attend classes at the Betty Maddalena Early Learning Center, located at 747 Northfield Ave. in West Orange, from Monday through Friday. There are two sessions: a morning session from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12:15 to 3:15 p.m. Parents will need to transport their children.

Applications for the preschool lottery may be obtained from the district website at www.woboe.org or in person from the West Orange Board of Education receptionist at 179 Eagle Rock Ave.