Adopt pets in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Due to COVID-19, the West Orange Animal Welfare League’s usual pet adoption program has been suspended. Adoptable pets are being posted on the WOAWL’s Petfinder.com site, www.westorange.org/petfinder. Animals can now be seen by appointment only; call the West Orange Animal Control Division at 973-325-4121 for more information and to schedule an appointment. Animals will be brought outside the facility by the animal control officer for potential adopters to meet them and decide if they will join the family.