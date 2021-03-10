Saint Barnabas Medical Center welcomes pediatric specialty providers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Saint Barnabas Medical Center has welcomed new physicians to the Pediatric Specialty Center, a member of the combined Medical Group of RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health. The providers bring additional expertise to the West Orange and Essex County community in pediatric endocrinology, infectious diseases and pulmonary care.
“We are committed to providing our community with the highest quality pediatric health care services delivered with compassionate care,” SBMC President and CEO Stephen Zieniewicz said. “The addition of these physicians helps strengthen the outstanding pediatric specialty services available at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.”
Recent additions to the Pediatric Specialty Center include:
- Dr. Anas Al-Turki, pediatric pulmonology. Al-Turki attended King Faisal University in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, and completed his residency at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical College. He went on to complete a fellowship at Nationwide Children’s Hospital/Ohio State University. Also affiliated with Newark–Beth Israel Medical Center, Al-Turki’s clinical areas of interest include asthma, recurrent pneumonia, aerodigestive disorders, cystic fibrosis and chronic cough.
- Dr. Barry Dashefsky, pediatric infectious diseases. Dashefsky has been engaged in the practice of pediatric infectious diseases for 40 years and was awarded fellowship status by the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society. His clinical interests span the full gamut of pediatric infectious diseases, ranging from common ambulatory infections to infections in patients with compromised immune systems. Dashefsky attended Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Mass. He completed a residency in pediatrics at TUSM–The Floating Hospital, also in Boston, Mass.; a chief residency in ambulatory pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine/Children’s Hospital; and a fellowship in pediatric infectious diseases at Boston University School of Medicine/Boston City Hospital.
- Dr. Angela Verardo, pediatric endocrinology. Verardo attended New York Medical College and completed her residency in pediatrics from NYU School of Medicine. She went on to complete a research and clinical pediatric endocrine fellowship at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md. Her clinical areas of interest include diabetes types 1 and 2, calcium metabolism issues, rare bone disease and pubertal disorders. Verardo is also affiliated with Newark–Beth Israel Medical Center.
- Dr. Peter Wenger, pediatric infectious diseases. Wenger is a graduate of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and completed a residency in pediatrics and international child health at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. His interests include the entire spectrum of pediatric infectious diseases as well as immunizations throughout the lifespan, health care–associated infection prevention, infectious disease outbreak, and pandemic investigation and mitigation, as well as public health preparedness.
