Saint Barnabas Medical Center welcomes pediatric specialty providers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Saint Barnabas Medical Center has welcomed new physicians to the Pediatric Specialty Center, a member of the combined Medical Group of RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health. The providers bring additional expertise to the West Orange and Essex County community in pediatric endocrinology, infectious diseases and pulmonary care.

“We are committed to providing our community with the highest quality pediatric health care services delivered with compassionate care,” SBMC President and CEO Stephen Zieniewicz said. “The addition of these physicians helps strengthen the outstanding pediatric specialty services available at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.”

Recent additions to the Pediatric Specialty Center include: