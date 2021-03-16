WOHS to close for two weeks following multiple COVID-19 cases

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On March 15, the West Orange School District communicated that there have been multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 at West Orange High School and that, in order to prevent further spread, the school building will be closed for two weeks, through spring break; staff and students may return on Monday, April 19.

“It is important to note that there are connections between some of the positive cases related to various school events,” Superintendent of Schools Scott Cascone wrote in the announcement. “Of the confirmed cases, there are a few in which there is no clear connection to outside events or exposure to positive cases that we are aware of at this time. Therefore, in an attempt to be proactive in ensuring the health and safety of staff and students at West Orange High School, the decision has been made in consultation with local medical professionals, building administration and district administration to close the building for two weeks.

According to the district, contact tracing has been conducted, and students and staff are being notified if they were in close proximity to someone who tested positive for the virus.