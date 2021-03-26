Downtown West Orange Alliance gives prizes to Shamrock Search contest winners

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the Downtown West Orange Alliance held a Shamrock Search contest, in which shamrocks were placed in 25 downtown business storefronts. Every player who found all 25 shamrocks was entered into a raffle to win a $100 prize.

Cindy Ardon, of West Orange, found all 25 shamrocks and then won the raffle, winning the $100 prize and a $50 gift certificate to Benji’s Taqueria Mexican Grill on Main Street.

Keeping the fun going, Advantage Termite and Pest Control, also on Main Street, donated $100, funding a prize for an additional raffle winner. West Orange residents Kenny and Janet Coppola took home that prize.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan