RWJBarnabas Health announces nursing leadership transitions

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health has announced the expanded role of registered nurse Nancy Holecek, of Florham Park, to the role of senior vice president and chief nursing officer for RWJBarnabas Health, transitioning from her current role as chief nursing officer of the Northern Region to serve as the leader of nursing for the entire enterprise, overseeing more than 11,000 nursing professionals.

“Nancy has been an invaluable member of our system’s leadership team, and her contributions have accelerated our patient care services to best in class,” said Dr. John Bonamo, executive vice president and chief medical and quality officer of RWJBarnabas Health. “As a passionate advocate for the profession, our team members and the delivery of superior care, she has been instrumental in strengthening the system’s patient experience efforts and standardizing nursing clinical practice and policy.”

RWJBarnabas Health has also announced two other nursing promotions: Maureen Harding, of Succasunna, has assumed the role of vice president of nursing operations, and Mary Beth Russell, of West Orange, has transitioned from vice president of professional development for the Northern Region to a systemwide role of vice president of professional development, innovation and research.

“I cannot think of two better nursing professionals to oversee our nursing operations and our professional development, innovation, and research across RWJBarnabas Health,” Holecek said of Russell and Harding. “Both are incredible advocates for improving the patient experience and creating future leaders in nursing, and they will continue to be instrumental in the improvement and development of our nursing enterprise.”