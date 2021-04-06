Prism secures refinancing for Edison Lofts in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Prism Capital Partners has secured new financing for Edison Lofts, moving from a construction loan to permanent financing. Edison Lofts is a multifamily and retail adaptive re-use of the historic Thomas Edison factory space on Main Street in West Orange. Edison Lofts is currently 80-percent leased.

“Securing new financing and reaching another leasing milestone reflect sustained progress for Edison Lofts,” Prism principal partner Edwin Cohen said. “As the spring season ramps up, so are leasing inquiries. This includes an uptick in interest from New York City renters seeking an urban, walkable lifestyle at a more affordable price point.”