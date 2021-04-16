West Orange holds vigil to support AAPI community

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Human Relations Commission held a vigil on the steps of Town Hall on April 13 in support of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and the #StopAsianHate movement. The event was led by HRC Chairperson David E. Jones, who provided remarks and introduced several commission members, as well as town officials and resident HRC volunteers who spoke. The event was well attended by a diverse group of town residents — representing West Orange’s makeup; attendees lit candles as a symbolic show of community support against all acts of hate and racially motivated violence. The entire vigil can be viewed on the West Orange Township Facebook page at https://fb.watch/4VH27npJYa/.