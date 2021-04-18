Write on Sports to host virtual fundraiser on April 22

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Write on Sports, a youth literacy nonprofit organization, will host a livestreamed online fundraiser on Thursday, April 22, at 8 p.m. that will bring football fans the latest expert information heading into the 2021 draft.

“Inside the Draft with Peter King,” hosted by the prominent NBC Sports columnist, will feature ESPN front-office insider Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry, and NFL network host and reporter Steve Wyche for a night of insider news and analysis just one week before the start of the draft. The livestream will also include questions from Write on Sports students, as well as select fans, who submit questions on Twitter using #writeondraft while tagging @peter_king and @WriteonSports.

“Inside the Draft with Peter King” will be free to watch at writeonsports.org with donations accepted throughout the show, and a limited amount of Write on Sports merchandise will be given out as rewards for certain levels of contribution.

In addition, King, who has served as a Write on Sports trustee for more than a decade, will host an exclusive pre-show VIP Zoom session with ESPN/ABC Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick, starting at 7 p.m. Additional information about VIP ticket packages and the livestream can be found at writeonsports.org.

“This is going to be a great event to make people smarter about the draft — about what teams might do, why they might make moves that night, what the fantasy football implications are and why the draft has become a national obsession,” King said.