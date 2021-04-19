Adler Aphasia Center opens new location in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Adler Aphasia Center, New Jersey’s premier provider of support services for those diagnosed with aphasia and their families, is opening a new location in West Orange at Congregation B’nai Shalom.

The Maywood-based organization is known for utilizing group treatment to help its members regain conversational skills and resume their daily life activities. The organization also provides social opportunities for members to connect, support for caregivers, and community awareness and education.

During the pandemic, most of Adler Aphasia Center’s programming has been taking place via Zoom. There are currently 20 West Orange members participating in AAC events virtually.

“We are really looking forward to reuniting with our West Orange family in our beautiful new space. In fact, there are actually a handful of newer members we have never met in person, as they joined virtually during the pandemic,” said Sharon Glaser, who is the West Orange program director and a licensed speech pathologist with more than 35 years of experience. “We hope that our West Orange presence will continue to flourish and benefit those diagnosed with aphasia, as well as their families.”

Adler Aphasia intends to open its doors at B’nai Shalom after the summer. The location offers sprawling indoor and outdoor spaces for group sessions, recreational activities and caregiver groups.

For more information about the West Orange program, contact Glaser at 973-530-3981 or sglaser@adleraphasiacenter.org.