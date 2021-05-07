Pop-up bike lane and free bike skills course held at Redwood School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The township of West Orange, EZ Ride, New Jersey Safe Routes, the West Orange School District and the West Orange Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board collaborated on the town’s first-ever pop-up bike lane and free bike skills course, held May 1 and 2 at Redwood Elementary School.

Lisa Lee of EZ Ride spearheaded the pop-up bike lane and bike skills course with a team of volunteers and the Community Services Division of the West Orange Police Department. Parents and children were able to learn important safety rules and improve their riding. A pop-up bike lane was set up on Woodland Avenue by the CSU for bike riding following skills instruction.

Class registration was almost at capacity for all six sessions as children were instructed by EZ Ride staff. Bike checks, helmet adjustments, rules of the road and skill building filled each session.

West Orange parent Ryan Stanley said, “Our kids loved it. They learned a lot. They learned about hand signals and how to properly fit and wear a bike helmet. Their favorite part was getting to ride around the neighborhood with a police escort.”

“It was great to see the West Orange police there, making connections with the kids and teaching them how to be safe on the roads,” parent Kitty Schweyer said.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD