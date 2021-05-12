Two RWJBarnabas Health doctors recognized as outstanding NJ health care executives

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Dr. John F. Bonamo, executive vice president and chief medical and quality officer at RWJBarnabas Health, and Dr. Steven K. Libutti, senior vice president of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health and director of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, were named to the 2021 Dr. Edward J. Ill Excellence in Medicine Awards’ list of outstanding health care executives presented by the EJI Excellence in Medicine Foundation. This esteemed recognition honors leaders across New Jersey for excellence in medicine and extraordinary achievements that significantly impact the health and well-being of citizens throughout the state.

“The recognition of Dr. Bonamo and Dr. Libutti as outstanding health care executives in the state is a well-deserved testament to their passion and dedication toward their respective fields within the RWJBarnabas Health system as well as the greater New Jersey community,” RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky said. “They are experts in their specialties and both continue to be invaluable to the success of our system.”