West Orange Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 15

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Farmers Market will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 80 Main St. in Downtown West Orange.

Visit every Saturday through October 30 or shop online at https://shop.wofarmersmarket.com/marketplace/seller/sellerlist/ for locally grown fruits and vegetables, ethically sourced local eggs, meat, honey, breads and pastries, herbs and spices, fresh local flowers, vegan goods, homemade chocolates, refreshing paletas, and more.

New for this season, the market will also be featuring a different food truck every Saturday. Scheduled monthly events complete with live music include Touch-A-Truck, GreenFlea Day, Trunk-Or-Treat, and more. Reusable bags are encouraged for shopping. There is plenty of free on-site parking, and dogs are also welcome to attend.

“We are excited to open the West Orange Farmers Market for our third year, and will continue our mission of bringing quality farm-to-table produce and products to our community,” market manager Rob Reese said.

All market visitors are required to follow the CDC-recommended protocols for outdoor groups, including wearing a mask while in the market and practicing social distancing by maintaining a minimum of 6 feet from others. Touchless hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the market.

In addition to the traditional market, guests can purchase all items online by Thursday for curbside pickup on Saturday. Simply pull in and the market will drop your order in the trunk of your vehicle.

Visit www.wofarmersmarket.com for more information. Those interested in becoming a vendor should visit www.wofarmersmarket.com/vendors.