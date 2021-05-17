Annual Lefty Boland Charity Golf Outing returns to West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the 38th annual Lefty Boland Charity Golf Outing is back on track. This year’s event will be held Monday, June 14, at the prestigious Essex County Country Club, on Mount Pleasant Avenue in West Orange.

Beginning this year, the annual Boland golf outing and the West Orange Police Athletic League’s golf outing have combined into a single event. This merger brings new faces to the Boland Committee with fresh ideas to ensure the ongoing success of the annual event for years to come. Event proceeds will be shared equally to support special-needs initiatives within the West Orange community and PAL’s numerous youth sports programs.

Registration is now open on the West Orange Recreation Department’s website at www.westorange.org/golftournaments. There are openings available for golfers, as well as a variety of sponsorship opportunities. Due to the pandemic’s negative effect on the economy, all of the sponsorship packages are offered at special discounted rates for this year’s event.

For more information, contact tournament director Bill Kehoe at bkehoe@westorange.org or call the Recreation Department at 973-325-4150. For everyone’s safety, there will be strict adherence to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.​