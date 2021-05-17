The older boys of summer play ball in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — ​The Classics softball team emerged with a victory over Yogi’s Boys in a Morris–Essex Tuesday Senior Softball League game played at O’Connor Park in West Orange on May 11. The METSS league primarily fields players from Morris, Essex and Sussex counties and comprises two divisions: The Alpha Division has 11 teams for seniors 60 years of age or older and the Slocum Division has nine teams for players 69 years of age or older. Doubleheaders are played each Tuesday morning in West Orange, Randolph, Montville and Sussex. The teams are grouped by age and skill levels to maintain parity levels. League play began May 4 and will end mid-August. The games maintain a relatively competitive edge. For more information, visit www.northjerseyseniormenssoftballleague.com.