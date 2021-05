This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On May 11, the Eagle Rock Veterinary Hospital team worked with personnel from the West Orange police and fire departments to rescue a kitten from a tree on Eagle Rock Avenue. The hospital’s newest associate, Dr. Brett Lynn, was able to catch the kitten in a towel as it launched from a tree branch during the rescue. The kitten has warmed up to snuggles and has a new home already.

Photos Courtesy of Dr. Tracey Cantamessa