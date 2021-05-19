Edison Lofts installs electric vehicle chargers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — At his West Orange Invention Factory and Commerce Center, famed inventor Thomas A. Edison in the early 1900s focused on developing a storage battery aimed at powering automobiles. Fast forward more than 100 years, and innovation still has a home at Edison Lofts at Edison Village, the residential and retail adaptive reuse of the historic Edison campus; developer Prism Capital Partners recently partnered with Rexel Energy Solutions to incorporate electrical vehicle chargers for residents.

Situated in Edison Lofts’ parking structure, the new ChargePoint CT4000 charging station has dual ports and has the ability to fully charge some vehicles in less than four hours.

“We have created a modern, amenity-rich lifestyle for our Edison Lofts’ residents that responds to their needs; installing EV chargers is a reflection of that,” said Jon Hoff, senior vice president of management services at Prism. “And it’s incredible to think that Edison’s battery inventions right here in West Orange began paving the way for the electric vehicles known today. That’s a special piece of history.”

Rexel Energy Solutions, based in Taunton, Mass., is a specialized business within Rexel, a worldwide energy leader.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the electrification project at Edison Lofts,” said Paul Michaud, vice president of sales at Rexel Energy Solutions. “While we are excited to be collaborating on multiple projects within the Prism portfolio, it is an honor to have helped implement EV charging solutions at the historic Thomas Edison site.”