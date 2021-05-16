West Orange police arrest man for jumping on squad car

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On May 11, West Orange police received numerous calls of an apparently intoxicated male jumping on top of a parked and unoccupied WOPD patrol car, according to a statement from the department.

“Although this unpredictable situation could have become a dangerous encounter, we are proud of our officers’ professional responses. The first two officers on scene attempted to use their verbal de-escalation skills to engage the subject. They were patient and professional throughout the incident,” the statement read. “As they realized that the subject was showing clear signs of intoxication, possibly due to narcotics, they eventually had to use compliance holds to secure the subject and stop further damage to township property.”

The arrested individual was handcuffed and transported to headquarters. Neither the defendant nor officers on scene showed any signs of injury.

“Although the arrestee has an extensive criminal history, we do not know what prompted his actions,” the statement read. “As a result of his actions tonight, he was transported to a local hospital for a psychological exam and for his current medical condition. He will be formally charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest.”