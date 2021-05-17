CEO biking 9,000 miles to ‘Close the Gap in Senior Care’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Jeff Salter, the founder and CEO of Caring Senior Service, is biking 9,000 miles across the United States to launch the “Close the Gap in Senior Care” movement and to raise money to install grab bars in senior homes to prevent falls. Salter arrived in West Orange on May 13 and cut the ribbon on the Essex County launch of his movement, along with area officials and Seth Weisleder, the owner of Caring Senior Service of Essex County.

The West Orange event at Clipper Pavilion in the South Mountain Recreation Complex was part of Salter’s 9,000-mile, 45-city cross-country e-bike tour. The tour kicked off in San Antonio, Texas, on April 1, and Salter is looking at four months of cycling to visit each of Caring Senior Service’s 45 locations, where he will meet with Caring franchise owners, city leaders, senior citizen activists, business members and caregivers to spearhead efforts to start local conversations about senior care needs. His arrival in West Orange tallied his biking at 2,925 miles so far.

Photos Courtesy of Veronica L. Yankowski