With cooperative weather, Fagan holds downtown walking tour

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange historian Joseph Fagan led a downtown walking tour on May 15, highlighting local history for those in attendance, including state Sen. Richard Codey. Codey joined the tour for the talking stop across from historic St. Mark’s Church and he smiled as Fagan explained impromptu that Codey is one of four former N.J. governors who have been West Orange residents.

The weather finally cooperated as Fagan led a group of about 20 people on a loop with many points of interest along the way. The next scheduled walking tour date is Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m. The tour is free and opened to the public. Anyone interested in participating should register by sending an email to Fagan at jfagan@westorange.org.​

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan