RWJBarnabas Health mandates COVID vaccination for team members

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health, the largest academic health care system in New Jersey, is now mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all team members at the supervisory level and above with the anticipation that it will eventually be required for all staff, according to a May 20 press release. All team members at the supervisory level or above will be required to have completed their course of vaccinations no later than June 30.

“As health care workers and as team members committed to providing a culture of safety, we have an obligation to do all we can to protect our patients and the communities we serve,” RWJBarnabas President and CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky said. “As a health care leader in the state, we must set the precedent to always provide the safest environment and protect the residents of New Jersey.”

A majority of team members across the RWJBarnabas Health enterprise have already received the full course of the COVID-19 vaccine. The system will continue to offer vaccination for the foreseeable future for all team members, as well as the community.

Documented declines in cases since mass vaccination began prove the COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective, and are crucial to decreasing the spread of the virus.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination with RWJBarnabas, register at www.rwjbh.org/covid19vaccine.