West Orange resident turns 101 this month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Dorothy Graesser was born May 26, 1920, in Newark. Her parents, Charles and Mae Eisele, gave birth to two beautiful daughters, Mildred then Dorothy; the two became best friends.

Graesser graduated from Miss Beard’s School, now known as Morristown-Beard School, in June 1938. She then worked at the cosmetics department in Bloomingdale’s.

She traveled to Hawaii as a child on a boat and continued her love of traveling by ship and went on many cruises with her sister as adults. She always enjoyed visiting the Jersey Shore. As a child she spent many summers with her family in Atlantic City.

On Sept. 17, 1947, she married World War II veteran Foster Graesser, who proudly served his country in the South Pacific. Dorothy Graesser attended services at St. Luke’s Church in Montclair and lived in Radcliff Apartments in Montclair for more than 50 years. The location had a beautiful view of the New York City skyline, nurturing Graesser’s love of taking photos. She enjoyed photographing nature and captured all of her family dinners and events on film.

An animal lover, Graesser also for many years had a pet parrot, whom she loved dearly.

She enjoyed food and ate mostly everything, except tutti frutti ice cream. She especially has a sweet tooth and loved Animal Crackers and crispy, oatmeal cookies. Today, her favorite ice cream is coffee and she especially loves Mark & Julie’s Homemade Ice Cream in West Orange!

Graesser has been and still is a big Yankees fan and loves to watch the games. She has a wonderful sense of humor, fantastic memory and an eye for fashion. She has three nephews, six great-nieces and -nephews, and seven great-great-nieces and -nephews, who all adore their “Aunt Dottie.”

Graesser has lived at Alaris Health in West Orange since November 2015. She enjoys big events with entertainers and music and loves talking with staff and her peers. She lights up whenever her family visits and still has a big bright smile on her face.

Photos Courtesy of Samantha Herbert-Jackman