Get vaccinated at the Turtle Back Zoo

WEST ORANGE, NJ — COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange, on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who gets their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at the “I Got Vaccinated at Turtle Back Zoo!” will receive a voucher for one free admission to the zoo.

“Significant progress has been made to get the public vaccinated for COVID-19; however, more work must be done to get at least 70 percent of the population vaccinated so herd immunity can occur,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Offering visitors to Turtle Back free admission may be an incentive for some people who are hesitant to get vaccinated. Turtle Back Zoo is a popular family destination and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect our loved ones from contracting the virus.”

Visitors are eligible to receive a voucher if they are receiving their first dose of the vaccine. The voucher can be used through Sept. 1. No appointment is necessary. Pfizer and J&J vaccines will be administered. People ages 18 and older are eligible to receive the J&J vaccine. People ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

There aren’t any out-of-pocket costs to receive the vaccine; however, if someone does have medical insurance, Essex County is allowed to bill the insurance carrier a $40 fee for each dose of the vaccine. If a visitor does not have medical insurance, the cost of the vaccine will be covered by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.