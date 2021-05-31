Downtown West Orange welcomes the easing of indoor mask restrictions

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Downtown West Orange business owners are excited once again to welcome visitors to their businesses without indoor mask and social-distancing restrictions, according to a recent press release

New Jersey has eased its indoor mask and social-distancing restrictions. While most businesses may decide on their own in-store mask rules, they will no longer be required to enforce the wearing of masks or maintain the 6-foot social distancing requirement.

Additional reopening efforts will take place starting Friday, June 4, when New Jersey lifts general indoor gathering limits, including for political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, performances, and catered and commercial events.

For individuals who are not fully vaccinated, a mask mandate will remain in effect by the state of New Jersey and the CDC.

“We’re thrilled to once again be operating without percentage capacity limits, social-distancing enforcements or overall mask mandates,” Downtown West Orange Alliance Executive Director Megan Brill said.

For more information on the state of New Jersey’s reopening plan, visit www.Covid19.NJ.gov. For more information about Downtown West Orange, visit www.downtownwo.com or call 973-325-4109.