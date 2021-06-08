RWJBarnabas Health commits to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health has joined a growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of nearly 2,000 CEOs who have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky is committing himself and the health care system to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, according to a recent press release.

By signing on to this commitment, RWJBarnabas Health is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of nearly 2,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,400 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, www.CEOAction.com.

“Establishing and fostering an inclusive environment is crucial to the well-being of both our RWJBarnabas Health workforce and the communities we serve,” Ostrowsky said. “We have long believed that diversity, equity and inclusion are central to our mission as a health provider, and we are committed to accelerating those efforts.”

RWJBarnabas Health Senior Vice President Trina Parks, corporate chief diversity and inclusion officer, said, “As a system, we continue to strive for excellence in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion, which affects and touches every part of our business as well as on a state and national front. We stand committed to advancing this work for our employees, patients, visitors and communities served, and look forward to sharing our best-practice approaches and learning from other health care leaders that continue to advance this work.”